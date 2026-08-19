Viral Video Shows Handcuffed Accused Seen Using Mobile Phone Inside Mumbai Court Premises In Police Presence; Sparks Row

Viral Video Shows Handcuffed Accused Seen Using Mobile Phone Inside Mumbai Sessions Court Premises In Police Presence; Sparks Row |

Mumbai: A video from the Mumbai Sessions Court premises has gone viral on social media, showing a handcuffed accused allegedly speaking on a mobile phone in the presence of police personnel. The video has raised serious questions over security arrangements and possible lapses in the handling of accused persons brought to court.

The footage shows the accused, with his hands cuffed, speaking on a mobile phone while standing near police personnel. A cop can be seen allegedly gesturing to the accused to hand him the phone several times in the clip. After completing the conversation, he appears to hand the phone over to a police officer.

Questions Raised Over Phone Access

Under standard security protocols, accused persons in custody or those brought to court for hearings are not permitted to use mobile phones. The incident has therefore raised questions about how the phone reached the accused and whether any police personnel allowed him to use it.

The presence of police personnel during the alleged phone conversation has further raised concerns about possible lapses in supervision. With strict security measures in place at court premises, questions are being asked about how a prohibited device was allegedly allowed to reach an accused in custody.

Demands For Inquiry

The incident has also triggered demands for an inquiry into the role of the police personnel accompanying the accused. Questions have been raised over who provided the phone, who the accused was speaking to and whether the conversation had any connection with the ongoing case.

The viral footage has put the spotlight on security protocols followed while transporting and producing accused persons before courts. Any unauthorised access to mobile phones could potentially pose a security concern, particularly if the device is used to communicate with associates outside the court. Several netizens raised calls for a detailed investigation and strict action if any police personnel are found to have violated established procedures.

Police Action Awaited

There is no confirmation on when exactly the video was shot. The video has however circulated widely on social media, with attention now turning to whether Mumbai Police will initiate an inquiry into the incident and identify the accused and personnel seen in the footage.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in