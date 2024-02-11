Bombay Catholic Sabha Calls For Active Participation In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Condemns Intrusive Surveys On Christians

The Bombay Catholic Sabha has set the pace for the 2024 Indian general elections by asking its members to play a proactive role in the parliamentary elections. The annual gathering of the Bombay Catholic Sabha also marked its protest against unwarranted surveys of Christians under the guise of collecting data for Maratha reservation.

Annual Sabha Day at St. Andrew’s Hall

Bombay Catholic Sabha is one of the largest Christian organisations in the country with more than 63 thousand people as its members with presence in four districts of Maharashtra. On Saturday, BCS met for their annual Sabha Day at St. Andrew’s Hall in Bandra West and discussed multiple issues faced by the community.

BCS condemned the arrest of Father Dominic Pinto, Director of the Diocesan Pastoral Centre, Lucknow and demanded his immediate release. Similarly, the Sabha condemned the attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle in Pune. The organisation called upon the centre and state governments to stem the hate campaigns and violences and protect the rights of its citizens as well as enforce the rule of law equally for all.

The Sabha requested its members to ensure registration of voters for youth turning 18 and also urged to mark 100 percent voter turn-out in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Dolphy D’souza, President, BCS said, “We need to get fully involved in our struggle to maintain the secular fabric and defend our Constitution, Democracy and our rights. We have the moral authority and people’s power to effect change and elect the people that we deserve.”