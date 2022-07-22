e-Paper Get App

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood meets Shiv Sena leaders Rahul Shewale and Shrikant Shinde

The meet comes in the middle of the rivalry between factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Sonu Sood with Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde |

Bollywood actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood on Friday met Shiv Sena leaders Shrikant Shinde and Rahul Shewale. Shrikant is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The meet comes in the middle of the political rivalry between Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde's faction.

Sonu Sood had been on the forefront to help thousands of people - from migrants, workers to nurses, etc, who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the actor hasn't so far thought and announced about his entry into politics.

Meanwhile, speaking of the ongoing crisis in Shiv Sena, Rahul Shewale on Thursday said Uddhav Thackeray was not a "winnable" face for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and it was imperative for them to tie up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The issue of leadership for the next Lok Sabha polls came up during several meetings the now-rebel leaders had with Thackeray in the run-up to a split in the Shiv Sena, Shewale, who was named as the leader of the party in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, told PTI.

Shewale said the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress had further complicated matters as the parties were rivals in several constituencies.

"Furthermore, the UPA would contest elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, which will not be acceptable for our cadre," the Sena leader said.

Shewale and 11 other Lok Sabha members have shifted their allegiance to Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, who was appointed the Maharashtra chief minister on June 30, after Thackeray quit the post due to a large-scale rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks.

(with ageny inputs)

Read Also
Rahul Shewale appointed as group leader, Bhavana Gawali as chief whip in Lok Sabha, says Maharashtra...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiBollywood actor Sonu Sood meets Shiv Sena leaders Rahul Shewale and Shrikant Shinde

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cops on lookout for duo who duped Andheri woman to tune of Rs 3.5 lakh

Mumbai: Cops on lookout for duo who duped Andheri woman to tune of Rs 3.5 lakh

Yuzvendra Chahal Birthday Special: Best off-field moments of the Indian cricketer

Yuzvendra Chahal Birthday Special: Best off-field moments of the Indian cricketer

Presidential Elections: As cross-voting bares cracks in opposition, BJP to study pattern

Presidential Elections: As cross-voting bares cracks in opposition, BJP to study pattern

Who is Prashant Jain? Know all about veteran fund manager as he quits HDFC AMC

Who is Prashant Jain? Know all about veteran fund manager as he quits HDFC AMC

Shinde-Fadnavis govt will soon fall as it was formed illegally, says Aaditya Thackeray

Shinde-Fadnavis govt will soon fall as it was formed illegally, says Aaditya Thackeray