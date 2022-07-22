Bollywood actor Sonu Sood meets Shiv Sena leaders Rahul Shewale and Shrikant Shinde

Sonu Sood with Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde |

Bollywood actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood on Friday met Shiv Sena leaders Shrikant Shinde and Rahul Shewale. Shrikant is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The meet comes in the middle of the political rivalry between Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde's faction.

Sonu Sood had been on the forefront to help thousands of people - from migrants, workers to nurses, etc, who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the actor hasn't so far thought and announced about his entry into politics.

Meanwhile, speaking of the ongoing crisis in Shiv Sena, Rahul Shewale on Thursday said Uddhav Thackeray was not a "winnable" face for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and it was imperative for them to tie up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The issue of leadership for the next Lok Sabha polls came up during several meetings the now-rebel leaders had with Thackeray in the run-up to a split in the Shiv Sena, Shewale, who was named as the leader of the party in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, told PTI.

Shewale said the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress had further complicated matters as the parties were rivals in several constituencies.

"Furthermore, the UPA would contest elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, which will not be acceptable for our cadre," the Sena leader said.

Shewale and 11 other Lok Sabha members have shifted their allegiance to Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, who was appointed the Maharashtra chief minister on June 30, after Thackeray quit the post due to a large-scale rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks.

(with ageny inputs)