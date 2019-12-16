Body of boy found stashed in gunny bag on national highway, near Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: In a disturbing start to the week, the body of a minor was found stashed in a gunny bag along the Uran-Palspe road near Kundavahal on NH-4 B highway on Monday morning. Panvel City Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the boy and have registered a case of murder against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the body was discovered by a police Patil at Kundavahal, around 11am on Monday. The body of the boy who is believed to be between 7-10 years old, was stuffed into a plastic gunny bag and thrown off the highway near Uran-Palspe Road. Police immediately rushed the boy to the Panvel rural hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. His body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause and time of death.

Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, said, a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons at Panvel City police station. Subsequently, police are also looking at recent cases of kidnapping registered in Panvel and neighbouring areas. To identify the boy at the earliest, police have released photographs of the body. The photo shows the boy in a green T-shirt and black pair of shorts.

A police source said, there were bruises on the boy’s limbs. The boy’s face was swollen and police are awaiting the autopsy reports to ascertain if he had been sexually assaulted.