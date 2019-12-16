Mumbai: 22-year-old woman falls off from running local train, dead

A 22-year-old woman died after she fell off from the running overcrowding local train between Dombivli and Kopar stations during the morning peak hours on Monday.

The victim, identified as Charmi Shantilal Prasad (22), was a resident of Deselepada, Dombivli. She had boarded the 8:53 am fast CSMT local from Dombivli station towards Ghatkopar. She worked in a private company. Her family includes her mother and a brother.

"Co-passengers alerted the authorities about the incident, following which the Government Railway Police arrived at the spot, said railway police. An accidental death report has also been filed," said police, Dombivli GRP.

The stretch between Dombivli and Kopar stations, where Charmi fell off, has seen several such accidents over the past two years owing to rising crowds at Dombivli station.

Railway police sources said that Bhavesh Nakate, Dhanshree Govade, Rajnish Singh and Virendra Yadav have died after falling off from an overcrowding local train between Dombivli and Kopar.

Senior police inspector, Satish Pawar, GRP Dombivli said, "We received the information at around 9.20 am after which rushed to spot and Charmi was taken to Shastri Nagar hospital in Dombivli but declared dead on arrival. Her body had been sent for post-mortem, and her family has been informed about the incident. Later, her body was handed over to family for final rites."

At least 3.5 lakh commuters travel from the station every day, most of them during the morning hours.

The government railway police (GRP) at Dombivli station said Charmi was travelling on the footboard, as the train was packed. Meanwhile, she lost her balance and fell off from the running overcrowded local train.