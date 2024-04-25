Bodies Of 2 Missing Children From Mumbai's Antop Hill Found In Car

Representative Image

Bodies of two missing children, aged five and seven, were found in a car in Mumbai's Antop Hill slum area. There were no injury marks on the bodies of the children. It is believed that the kids locked themselves inside the car while playing and died due to suffocation. An ADR has been registered but the post mortem report is still awaited, the Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mohabath Sheikh and Saira's children Sajit and Muskan were playing outside their house.

#WATCH | Police officer Prashant Kadam confirms Bodies Of Two Missing Children, Aged Five And Seven, Were Found In Car In Mumbai's Antop Hill Slum Area#Mumbai #mumbainews pic.twitter.com/6y9oWioURm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 25, 2024

After a while they went missing so their parents registered a missing complaint at 6:30 pm at Antop Hill police station.

Immediately a group of police officers along with a woman officer came to the spot. They investigated the entire surroundings and even saw the CCTV camera but they were not found. While leaving, one woman officer saw that there was an old scrap car and when she went to check using the flash of her phone these two siblings were found inside that car in unconscious state. They were rushed to the hospital where they declared dead by doctors.