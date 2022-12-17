BNMC beat inspector booked for death of 4-yr-old 

A Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) beat inspector has been booked for the death of a four-year-old boy who was killed on December 3 when a piece of marble from an arch of a BNMC school fell on him in the Bhandari Road area.
The task of maintenance and repair of the arch was given to beat inspector Mahendra Jadhav. A police official from Bhoiwada said the victim, Ayush Kumar Shankar Kushwaha, was playing under the arch of municipal school number 70 at the time of the incident. A case of accidental death was registered but has been changed to negligence now.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)