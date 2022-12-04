Sudden Death: Meerut boy stops to sneeze while walking with friends, dies instantly; shocking visuals caught on CCTV

Meerut boy dies while walking with friends | Twitter

Meerut: In a shocking incident, a young man allegedly died due to sneezing. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed on a house in the area.

In the viral video, four young men are seen walking and reportedly going to their respective homes. Meanwhile, one of them stops to sneeze and falls unconscious keeping his hand on the shoulder of one of his friends.

After this the friends started shouting calling for help, hearing the screams people came out of the houses. With the help of locals and pedestrians, the young man was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. It is feared that he had a sudden heart attack along with sneezing.

According to news daily Dainik bhaskar, the deceased was identified as Zubair who was 18 years old and he was a resident of Kidwainagar Gali No. 3.

In the visuals available, after the boy fell on the street the friends were seen rubbing his hands and feet. However, there was no movement in the youth's body.

Similar Deaths

Earlier, a young man who went to visit a Sai Baba temple in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district and died while praying. The man bowed his head in front of Sai Baba in the temple but did not get up again.

In another shocking incident, a bride collapsed on her wedding stage after experiencing a heart attack just after her 'varmala' ritual on Friday night. According to reports, she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at arrival by the doctors.