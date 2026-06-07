BNMC Registers Criminal Case Against Dumper Owner For Illegal Construction Waste Dumping In Bhiwandi | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhiwandi: In a significant move against illegal dumping and environmental violations, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has registered a criminal case against the owner of a private dumper for allegedly dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste on a public site without authorisation. The action forms part of the civic body's intensified drive to curb pollution and maintain cleanliness across the city.

According to municipal officials the incident came to light during a surprise inspection carried out by BNMC's Solid Waste Management Department on June 3 at Babla Compound Road, behind Apsara Talkies. During the inspection, officials reportedly found a private dumper unloading a large quantity of debris, rubble soil and construction waste on a public stretch without obtaining the mandatory civic permission.

Acting swiftly, the inspection team conducted an on-the-spot panchnama and collected photographic and video evidence documenting the alleged violation. Officials stated that the indiscriminate dumping of construction waste had resulted in severe dust pollution in the area, posing a potential health hazard to local residents.

"The accumulation of debris not only contributed to air pollution but also obstructed vehicular movement and created unhygienic conditions in the locality," a civic official said.

Taking serious note of the violation, Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar directed the concerned department to initiate strict legal action against those responsible. Following the directive, the sanitation department lodged a formal complaint with the Shantinagar Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the concerned vehicle owner and other responsible persons under provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, the Environment Protection Act and other applicable legal provisions. Further investigation is currently underway.

Municipal authorities reiterated that dumping debris, excavated soil, construction waste or any form of garbage at public places within BNMC limits is a punishable offence. Officials warned that violators would face stringent penalties, including heavy fines and criminal prosecution.

The civic administration has also appealed to builders, contractors, transport operators and residents to strictly follow prescribed waste disposal norms and utilise authorised disposal facilities for construction debris.

Maintaining a clean, pollution-free and environmentally sustainable Bhiwandi is a collective responsibility. Strict action will continue against those violating waste management regulations an official from the civic body said.

The latest action is being viewed as part of BNMC's broader effort to strengthen environmental compliance and prevent illegal dumping activities that adversely affect public health, traffic movement and urban cleanliness.

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