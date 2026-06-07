Kalyan Builder Salman Dolare Arrested After 22 Months On The Run In Multiple Fraud, Unauthorized Construction Cases |

Kalyan: After evading arrest for nearly 22 months, Kalyan-based builder Salman Dolare, accused in multiple cases related to unauthorized constructions and alleged fraud, was arrested by the Bazaar Peth Police on Saturday evening.

Over a Dozen Cases Registered

According to police sources, Dolare was wanted in more than a dozen cases registered under various provisions, including the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTPA) and cheating-related offences. Investigators allege that he constructed and marketed flats in four disputed residential buildings—Yusuf Heights, JM Tower, Zamzam Villa and Mariam Tower—using forged and misleading documents, resulting in substantial financial losses for hundreds of homebuyers.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a case that has drawn attention from civic authorities, residents and law enforcement agencies over the past two years. Several families who invested their life savings in the projects have been facing uncertainty regarding the legal status of the buildings.

Multiple Complainants Including Civic Officials

Officials said complaints against Dolare were filed by multiple stakeholders, including residents, civic authorities and planning officials. Among those who had approached the police were KDMC Superintendent Umesh Yamgar, former Town Planning Officer Surendra Tengale, and several occupants of the disputed structures.

Investigators revealed that another alleged partner associated with the projects had already been arrested and sent to jail nearly a year ago. However, Dolare had remained out of reach despite sustained efforts by the police.

Fabricated Approvals Under Scanner

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that the accused allegedly relied on fabricated approvals and forged documents to facilitate construction activities and flat sales. Police are now expected to scrutinize the entire chain of documentation linked to the projects to determine the extent of the alleged irregularities and identify other individuals who may have played a role.

The arrest is also likely to widen the scope of the investigation. Civic officials indicated that authorities would examine whether any government or municipal functionaries aided the alleged violations. A senior municipal officer said that if evidence emerges showing the involvement of any civic official in the alleged fraud or approval process, appropriate action would be initiated in accordance with the law.

Police officials have not ruled out further arrests as the probe progresses. Investigators are expected to seek detailed custodial interrogation of Dolare to uncover the alleged network behind the disputed projects and to establish how the approvals and supporting documents were generated and used.

The case has become one of the most closely watched construction-related investigations in the Kalyan region, with affected homebuyers hoping that the arrest will pave the way for accountability and clarity regarding the future of the buildings in question.

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