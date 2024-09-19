BMC's Struggle For Clean Mumbai: Waste Segregation Efforts Fall Short, Civic Officials Under Fire

File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has set an ambitious goal of achieving zero waste by 2030, but numerous pilot projects aimed at promoting waste segregation have struggled to deliver. The dry and wet waste segregated by residents often gets mixed in the compactor, raising serious concerns about the city’s waste management strategy, claimed former corporators and activists.

About The Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2000 Rule

The Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2000, mandate all local bodies to scientifically treat waste and provide infrastructure for segregation, collection and transportation. However, the BMC's efforts to make all the housing societies and commercial establishments larger than 20,000 sq m or those producing more than 100 kg to start segregating and composting waste in their premises failed badly post Covid.

Civic sources indicate that currently, less than 50% of these bulk generators comply with the regulations. Despite several cleanliness drives, the city’s ranking in the national 'Swachh Survekshan' declined last year, with the BMC scoring only 65% in source segregation. Activists and ex-corporators attribute this dismal performance to the apathy of civic officials and a lack of strategic planning.

Key changes are necessary, including amending the 2016 Solid Waste Management bylaws to empower the civic body to impose fines on violators.

Statement Of Ravi Raja, Former Opposition Leader In The BMC

Former opposition leader in the BMC, Ravi Raja said, “What’s the use of residents segregating waste if it gets mixed in the compactor? Some compactors have separate chambers, but are hardly used.”

Even if kept apart, their ultimate destination is the landfill. The BMC's plan to make the city garbage-free has failed miserably as large piles of waste can be seen on the streets, he added.

Statement Of EX-BJP Corporator Vinod Mishra

Ex-BJP corporator Vinod Mishra added, “The capacity of vehicles for dry waste is nowhere near their wet waste counterparts. How can the BMC achieve its zero garbage target if the necessary equipment isn’t provided? People aren’t used to storing their waste, so dry waste ends up being picked up by the wet waste compactor.”

Vinod Gholap from the Fight for Right Foundation slammed the BMC for not providing any guidance or support to the citizens on waste segregation.

“Instead of addressing its own failures, the civic body now seeks to penalise citizens,” said Gholap. A senior civic official said, “While it’s true that segregated garbage sometimes gets mixed in the compactors, we now have four-five dedicated vehicles in each ward for collecting dry waste. We are also raising awareness among housing societies.”