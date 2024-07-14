Green Temples: India's Innovative Approach To Floral Waste Management | X

The concept of Green Temples is gaining momentum across India, with many temples leading innovative waste management initiatives focused on recycling floral offerings into eco-friendly products such as compost, natural dyes, and incense sticks. These efforts aim to protect the environment and create job opportunities, particularly for women.

“These efforts aim to protect the environment and create job opportunities, particularly for women. The disposal of flowers in rivers and oceans leads to water pollution, affecting aquatic life and contributing to broader environmental issues. Recognizing this, there is growing support for the concept of “Green Temples” to be integrated into national policies,” Anil Mishta, Trustee of Ram Temple in Ayodhya said.

Following the consecration of the sacred Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier this year, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has embarked on a plan to recycle flowers offered in the temples of Ayodhya Dham. The goal is to maintain the cleanliness of temple premises while creating job opportunities for women through the production of incense sticks and gulaal.

Vishal Singh, vice-chairperson of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), emphasized, “The idea is to prevent floral waste from being dumped into rivers and other bodies of water, which causes pollution and environmental degradation.”

Heera Lal, Special Secretary of the Irrigation Department in Uttar Pradesh, praised these initiatives, highlighting their role in promoting women entrepreneurs in green businesses. “This not only promotes economic empowerment but also contributes to environmental sustainability,” he said.

According to a study, the amount of floral waste produced in religious institutions and homes in India increases during festival and wedding seasons. Dumping it directly in landfills along with other waste, such as plastic and construction debris, may delay degradation. Without sufficient exposure to air, the waste can take up to 30 years to decompose, releasing harmful greenhouse gases, including methane.

Initiatives like organic farming, eco-friendly product manufacturing, and sustainable fashion are becoming more common, driven by the need for environmental stewardship and economic resilience.

Nationwide Examples of Floral Waste Management

One shining example is Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple, where 5-6 tonnes of daily flower waste are transformed into eco-friendly products. This initiative not only reduces waste but also fosters economic opportunities by employing local women in the recycling process.

Similarly, Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple has begun converting floral waste into natural dyes. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to manage temple waste sustainably, turning potential pollutants into valuable resources.

In the South, the Tirupati Municipal Corporation handles over 6 tonnes of waste daily from the Tirupati temple, employing around 150 women in these green endeavors. This initiative not only helps manage waste but also empowers local women by providing them with stable employment opportunities.

Moving to the eastern part of India, the 13th-century Ma Tara temple in Tarapith, West Bengal, which attracts around 12,000 devotees daily, has implemented a joint initiative with the Mallarpur Naisuva Trust and the temple committee. They are transforming flower offerings into vermicompost, which is then provided to local farmers, promoting sustainable agriculture in the region.

In Mahakal Temple, floral waste is processed into eco-friendly products by women from the Shiv Arpan Self-Help Group, providing them with meaningful livelihoods. Similarly, in Siddhivinayak Temple, floral waste is transformed into natural dyes for textiles by initiatives like 'Adiv Pure Nature.'

An official from the Union Environment Ministry suggested that encouraging the use of digital offerings or biodegradable materials instead of traditional flowers can significantly reduce floral waste.

These green temple initiatives reflect a broader trend towards sustainability and environmental consciousness in India, turning traditional religious practices into modern solutions for ecological challenges. By transforming floral waste into valuable products, temples across the country are setting a precedent for how cultural practices can align with environmental sustainability and social empowerment.

Kanpur-based ‘Phool’ collects 21 metric tonnes of floral waste weekly from prominent temples, including Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, Nageshwar Nath Temple, Shri Kale Ram Temple, Gore Ram Temple, Bade Devkali Temple, Chhote Devkali Temple, and Swaminarayan Temple. It converts this waste into items like incense sticks and havan cups, while providing safe working conditions and benefits to their employees.

Startups like Hyderabad-based 'HolyWaste' and Delhi-NCR's 'Aaruhi' have also stepped up in floral waste recycling, preventing thousands of kilograms of waste from ending up in water bodies or landfills each week.

These initiatives demonstrate a growing commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility, ensuring that India's rich cultural heritage contributes positively to the planet's future.