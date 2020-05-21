BMC’s fight against dengue, malaria and leptospirosis takes a backseat amid coronavirus outbreak

Mumbai: With monsoon hardly a month away, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) premonsoon preparation to curb the outbreak of dengue, malaria and leptospirosis has taken a back seat amid the fight against Covid-19. Unlike every year, the insecticide department of BMC hasn’t started its combing operations including door-to-door inspections, fogging, spraying disinfectants, identifying breeding grounds and killing rodents, among others.

The last five years data of dengue, malaria, leptospirosis and gastroenteritis in Mumbai has shown a spike in the number of cases between May to September. However, following the Coronavirus outbreak this year, the BMC's insecticide department and health department have not recorded data of the above diseases since January 2020. Even though the civic body has started its pre-monsoon work, however, the annual combing operation ahead of monsoon has not begun yet.