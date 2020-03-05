BMC’s announces changes in no-parking zone policy

In a new twist to its no parking zone policy, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that it will now allow residents of old societies having no parking facilities within their buildings to park on the road in a spot within 500 metres of a public parking lot (PPL).

According to BMC, assistant municipal commissioners of all the wards have been instructed to identify such societies and inspect the area before allowing them to park on the sides of the roads.

However, the civic body has clarified that residents who wish to avail this facility will have to apply for it by buying a six-monthly pass after paying the stipulated amount towards it.

The announcement comes a day after the report of BMC dropping all parking penalties and allowing vehicles to be stationed on 15 roads that were designated no-parking zones in Shivaji Park, Dadar (West) came out creating a furore among residents and councillors of other areas.

Last year in July, the BMC imposed rupees 5000 to rupees 23000 penalties for parking on the road in a spot within 500 metres of a PPL. The policy, which was for the entire city was modified in January where the penalty was no longer a flat charge based on vehicle type, but a calculation that was 40 times the parking charge levied by the people near which vehicle would be found.