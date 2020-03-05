In a new twist to its no parking zone policy, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that it will now allow residents of old societies having no parking facilities within their buildings to park on the road in a spot within 500 metres of a public parking lot (PPL).
According to BMC, assistant municipal commissioners of all the wards have been instructed to identify such societies and inspect the area before allowing them to park on the sides of the roads.
However, the civic body has clarified that residents who wish to avail this facility will have to apply for it by buying a six-monthly pass after paying the stipulated amount towards it.
The announcement comes a day after the report of BMC dropping all parking penalties and allowing vehicles to be stationed on 15 roads that were designated no-parking zones in Shivaji Park, Dadar (West) came out creating a furore among residents and councillors of other areas.
Last year in July, the BMC imposed rupees 5000 to rupees 23000 penalties for parking on the road in a spot within 500 metres of a PPL. The policy, which was for the entire city was modified in January where the penalty was no longer a flat charge based on vehicle type, but a calculation that was 40 times the parking charge levied by the people near which vehicle would be found.
However, for Shivaji Park, the BMC has dropped penalties 20 from Rs4000 the fine for a 4-wheeler (as per the Jan policy modification) based on the parking charge at Kohinoor PPL only PPL in Dadar West. Similarly, parking on one side of 15 roads in the same area has been allowed these roads earlier your mark as no parking zones. Shivaji Park had not been following the BMC’s no-parking zone policy during the assembly poll political campaigns itself. However, on Monday, BMC Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi signed an order officially granting them an exemption.
Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu said, “There was a demand from the residents and local political representatives to allow street parking near Kohinoor PPL. Hence, we allowed it in public interest and are also looking at the fact that there is enough space on one side of a road in the area. We have also considered this for other areas if the residents come with such demand we will consider their request too.”
In 2018, in various residential areas of south Mumbai, local residents requested the civic body to allow for 24 hours parking facility on the road. However, the same was not accepted. According to BMC’s announcement, these residents can avail the facilities too.
Makrand Narvekar, a BJP corporator from Colaba, said that BMC should now be selective when passing an order. “Nearly 12-18 housing societies in my area, have raised their parking problems. However, nothing was done about it. Shivaji Park or Colaba, rules should be the same for everyone. They should extend this to other areas, it will benefit many,” said Narvekar.
