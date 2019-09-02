61 locations across 22 roads in Dadar to be no-parking zones to ease traffic flow

To avoid traffic in Dadar, BMC has made 61 locations across 22 roads, in Dadar west market as no-parking zones on August 30. However, citizens are given exception till Tuesday and then BMC will start taking actions against parking at these no-parking zones.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has facilitated an alternative free parking area for the citizens at Kohinoor building, which is located opposite to Shiv Sena Bhavan. The place can accommodate 1,004 vehicles, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Assistant commissioner Kiran Dighavkar of BMC’s G North ward, where the area falls into, told to the Hindustan Times that the action is to ease the traffic flow in the area. “We are giving citizens a leeway till Tuesday, the day after the Ganesh festival begins. Dadar market is popular for festival shopping, and Ganesh festival is an important time for Mumbaiites.” Added Dighavkar.

While the BMC has sought a traffic police NOC till November the roads will be no-parking zones on an experimental basis for three months. Aftermath, BMC may extend the restriction further.

The G ward has put various posters across the roads to create awareness about the no-parking locations. The officials will start levying charges from Tuesday for parking on these no-parking locations.