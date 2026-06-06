BMC Accelerates Desilting Work Ahead Of Monsoon’s Arrival With 108% Work Completion Across Major Nallas; Check Progress On Mithi River

Mumbai: With the monsoon season on the horizon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified desilting operations across Mumbai's drainage systems. According to the civic body's daily progress report, significant progress has been made in the cleaning of major and minor nallas, as well as the Mithi River.

According to the latest data released by the BMC on Saturday, the overall desilting progress of major nallas in the city has reached 108.63 per cent as of June 6. Among the three administrative divisions, the City Division has recorded the highest progress at 116.74 per cent, followed by the Western Suburbs (WS) Division at 113.22 per cent. The Eastern Suburbs (ES) Division, however, remains comparatively behind, with 98.35 per cent of the work completed.

The BMC also shared updates on the desilting work of the Mithi River, a crucial water channel for flood mitigation in Mumbai. The overall progress of the river desilting operation currently stands at 77.75 per cent. Stretch across ES-526 has recorded the highest completion rate among the three sections at 84.32 per cent, followed by ES-527 at 79.14 per cent and ES-525 at 69.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, the desilting exercise is being carried out on priority ahead of the monsoon to minimise the risk of flooding and waterlogging in low lying areas across the city.

Meanwhile, the city's minor nalla desilting works have achieved an overall completion rate of 109.83 per cent. Several wards across Mumbai have already crossed the 90 per cent mark, indicating a major progress in local drain-cleaning operations.

Ward H/E in Zone 3 emerged as the best-performing ward, recording 142.72 per cent completion. Ward P/S in Zone 4 followed at 135.83 per cent, while Ward G/S in Zone 2 recorded 135.05 per cent completion. Ward D also posted significant progress at 133.35 per cent, while Ward P/N in Zone 4 achieved 130.05 per cent completion.

Daily monitoring of desilting operations is underway, and contractors have been instructed to complete all pending work before the onset of heavy rainfall.

The civic body has repeatedly stated that the annual pre-monsoon desilting drive remains one of its key measures to ensure smoother stormwater drainage and reduce flooding risks during the monsoon season.

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