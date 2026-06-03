Mumbai's Minor, Major Nullah Desilting Crosses 100% Mark, Mithi River Work Lags At 73.55% Ahead Of Monsoon

Desilting Operations In Mumbai | X|@mybmc

Mumbai: Even as Mumbai witnessed fresh spells of rain on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed that desilting work in the city's major and minor nullahs has exceeded its pre-monsoon targets. However, desilting of the crucial Mithi River remains incomplete, with overall progress standing at just 73.55 per cent as of June 3.

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According to the latest figures released by the civic body, desilting of minor nullahs across Mumbai has reached 106.01 per cent of the targeted quantity, while major nullah desilting has achieved 104.79 per cent completion.

Details On Ward-Wise Desilting Progress

Among the city's wards, H/E Ward recorded the highest progress in minor nullah desilting at 137.68 per cent, followed by G/S Ward at 135.05 per cent and D Ward at 133.35 per cent. Other wards that surpassed their targets included P/S Ward (131.66 per cent), B Ward (128.85 per cent), A Ward (126.22 per cent) and P/N Ward (125.60 per cent).

However, several wards continue to trail behind the 100 per cent mark. The lowest progress was reported in S Ward at just 15.92 per cent. Other wards with pending work include L Ward (81.54 per cent), M/E Ward (91.96 per cent), T Ward (96.41 per cent), M/W Ward (98.70 per cent) and H/W Ward (99.71 per cent).

For major nullahs, the City Division reported the highest completion rate at 113.46 per cent, followed by the Western Suburbs at 109.84 per cent. The Eastern Suburbs division, however, remained below target at 93.56 per cent.

While the civic body's overall desilting figures indicate that most stormwater channels have been cleared beyond planned levels, the pace of work on the Mithi River has drawn attention. The river, which plays a critical role in draining rainwater from large parts of Mumbai and was at the centre of the catastrophic 2005 floods, has achieved only 73.55 per cent desilting progress. Division-wise, Mithi River desilting stood at 64.11 per cent in ES-525, 81.15 per cent in ES-526 and 74.84 per cent in ES-527.

The figures assume significance as Mumbai received its first widespread monsoon showers, triggering traffic congestion across several arterial roads. With more intense rainfall expected in the coming weeks, the status of desilting works, particularly along the Mithi River, is likely to remain under scrutiny amid concerns over flooding and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

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