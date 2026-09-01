BMC Transfer List Row: RTI Reveals Political Recommendations Linked To 225 Officers, Employees | File Photo

Mumbai: A serious matter regarding alleged political recommendations in the transfer process of officers and employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come to light. The available list contains the names of a total of 225 officers and employees, with the names of ministers, MLAs, MPs, Deputy Mayors and corporators mentioned against them. RTI activist Anil Galgali has received this detailed list from the Office of the City Engineer.

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A preliminary analysis of the political names mentioned against the 225 officers and employees in the information obtained under the Right to Information Act shows that the names of certain political leaders appear repeatedly. "Eknath Shinde’s name appears the highest, 10 times, followed by Ramdas Athawale, whose name appears 9 times. The names of Girish Mahajan and Kalidas Kolambkar appear 7 times each," Galgali said.

"While names of Mangesh Kudalkar, Anna Bansode and Tukaram Kate appear 6 times each. The names of Murji Patel and Dilip Lande appear 5 times each; and Narahari Zirwal, Sumit Wankhede, Rahul Shewale, Prakash Surve, Indranil Naik, Santosh Bangar, Ram Kadam, Kishan Kathore and Bachchu Kadu appear 4 times each," Galgali added.

"Adding to the list are the names of Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Hasan Mushrif, Bharatseth Gogawale, Uday Samant, Parinay Fuke, Ravindra Waikar, Prasad Lad, Sunil Prabhu, Mahesh Sawant and Pravin Darekar appear 3 times each. While the names of Prataprao Jadhav, Pankaja Munde, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Raosaheb Danve, Sanjay Ghadi, Rahul Narwekar, Jaykumar Gore and Sana Malik appear 2 times each. Meanwhile, the names of Ravindra Chavan, Chandrakant Patil and Sanjay Bansode appear once each," Galgali said.

Against the backdrop of this list, RTI activist said, “Transfers in the Municipal Corporation are expected to be carried out on the basis of administrative requirements, seniority and transparent criteria. However, a list containing the names of ministers, MLAs, MPs and public representatives against the names of 225 officers and employees has now come to light.

Galgali further stated that the Municipal Commissioner is expected to take disciplinary action, in accordance with the existing rules, against officers who bring political pressure into the administrative process.

The list includes officers and employees holding the posts of Assistant Engineer (AE), Sub Engineer (SE), Executive Engineer (EE) and Junior Engineer (JE) during this year only.