BMC to spend Rs 8 crore on repairs of 6 eastern suburbs bridges

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will repair six dilapidated bridges in the eastern suburban at a cost of Rs8 crore.

After the collapse of the Himalaya foot overbridge, the municipal corporation’s bridges department had conducted the structural audit of the city’s bridges.

Based on the structural audit report, the bridges found to be dangerous for use were to be repaired. Six bridges in the eastern suburban will be repaired at Rs7,79,14,000. Some bridges, which were in dilapidated condition, were closed for public use immediately after the Gokhale and Himalaya FOB collapses.

On the advice of the Structural Designers and Consultants, the bridges at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Powai and Mulund will be repaired by the API Civilcon Pvt Ltd. The expected time to complete the construction is 18 months, excluding the monsoon months.