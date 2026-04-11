BMC To Roll Out QR Codes For 10,500 Licensed Hawkers By April-End To Tackle Illegal Vending | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move aimed at bringing greater transparency and regulation to street vending, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will issue QR codes to 10,500 licensed hawkers across the city by the end of April 2026. The initiative is expected to help citizens easily differentiate between authorised and unauthorised vendors.

Each licensed hawker will be provided with a unique QR code containing details of their licence and other relevant documents issued by the civic body. Hawkers will be required to display these codes prominently at their stalls, enabling Mumbaikars to scan and verify their authenticity in real time.

This news comes in after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the issuance of QR code-based certificates to authorised hawkers as part of its 2026 Budget. The civic body mentioned that the initiative is expected to bring greater transparency and accountability to Mumbai’s street vending ecosystem.

The QR-coded certificates will help distinguish licensed hawkers from unauthorised ones, thereby curbing illegal encroachments. The civic body has been undertaking demolition drives across key areas to keep major roads, narrow footpaths, spaces beneath flyovers, and areas surrounding hospitals, schools and railway stations free from obstructions. Several stretches have also been designated as “vendor-free zones” due to recurring traffic congestion, pedestrian safety concerns and accident risks caused by unauthorised stalls.

The move is not only aimed at enforcement but also at creating safer and more accessible public spaces for citizens. By digitally verifying licences, the administration hopes to streamline regulation while protecting the rights of legitimate hawkers.

According to a report by Mid-day, the BMC is also set to evaluate around 22,000 unlicensed hawkers who had registered with the civic body in 2014 during the formation of the Town Vending Committee (TVC). Based on this assessment, eligible vendors will be allotted designated pitches for street vending across the city.

The pitches will be finalised by the 13-member TVC, which plays a key role in regulating street vending in Mumbai. Notably, eight members of the committee were elected on March 28, 2026, following elections conducted in 2024.

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