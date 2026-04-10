BMC Clears ₹91 Lakh Furniture Purchase For Education Offices, Faces Backlash Over Neglect of Civic Schools In Mumbai

Mumbai: BMC Clears ₹91 Lakh Furniture Purchase for Education Offices, Faces Backlash Over Neglect of Civic Schools | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee on Wednesday cleared a proposal to procure furniture worth over Rs 91 lakh for its education department offices, drawing sharp criticism from opposition members who questioned the priority of such expenditure amid poor conditions in civic schools.

According to a report by Loksatta, the proposal includes the purchase of 192 tables and 236 chairs for offices of the Deputy Education Officer, Superintendent, Administrative Officer, and other staff. Of the total outlay, approximately Rs 1.75 lakh will be spent on just 11 chairs for senior officials, raising eyebrows among corporators.

The civic administration had initially estimated the cost of the procurement at Rs 79.51 lakh. Following the e-tender process, three contractors participated, with the lowest bidder quoting 1.99 per cent below the estimate at Rs 77.92 lakh. However, after factoring in taxes and additional charges, the total expenditure has escalated to Rs 91.94 lakh.

The proposal, which had already received approval from the Additional Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs), was placed before the Standing Committee for final clearance, where it was passed despite objections from both opposition and ruling party members.

Corporator Meenakshi Patankar questioned the necessity of such high spending on furniture, asking whether the civic body should prioritise administrative comfort over students’ needs, reported Loksatta. She demanded details of furniture-related expenditure incurred since 2022.

Echoing similar concerns, corporator Yashwant Killedar pointed to the deteriorating state of several municipal schools, highlighting issues such as broken benches, damaged teachers’ chairs, and poorly maintained toilets. He argued that funds should be directed towards improving basic infrastructure for students rather than furnishing offices.

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As per the proposal, the procurement includes 11 L-type tables and chairs for Deputy Education Officers and Superintendents, 31 tables and 46 chairs for Administrative Officers, and 150 tables along with 179 chairs for clerical staff.

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