BMC To Pay ₹12,000 Additional Honorarium To ASHA Workers For Assistant BLO Duties | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to pay an additional Rs 12,000 per month to its Women Health Volunteers (Municipal ASHAs) assigned Assistant Booth Level Officer (Assistant BLO) duties as part of the electoral roll intensive revision programme, Adv. Prakash Devdara, President of the Municipal Health Employees' Union, who attended the meeting, said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma on July 16 and attended by senior civic officials and representatives of the Municipal Health Employees' Union.

According to the meeting minutes, ASHA workers will only be assigned Assistant BLO responsibilities and not the duties of full-fledged Booth Level Officers. The work will be confined to the jurisdiction of their respective health centres to ensure that routine public health services are not affected.

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"The additional honorarium recognises the extra responsibility being entrusted to ASHA workers while ensuring that their primary healthcare duties continue uninterrupted," Adv. Devdara said.

The BMC also decided that Women Health Volunteers aged 55 years and above, as well as those suffering from serious illnesses, will be exempt from Assistant BLO duties. The civic administration further assured flexibility in working hours and said Electoral Registration Officers would be instructed to allow the work to be completed within convenient timings.

Welcoming the exemption, Adv. Devdara said the decision would provide much-needed relief to senior ASHA workers and those with serious medical conditions.

The additional Rs 12,000 honorarium will be paid over and above the regular ASHA incentive for the duration of the electoral assignment.

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