Mumbai NCP (SP) Protests Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest, Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) staged a protest outside the University of Mumbai on Monday against the alleged police crackdown on protesters in Delhi and the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The party accused the Centre of suppressing democratic dissent and likened the police action to "authoritarian rule."

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Leading the protest, former MLA and Mumbai unit president Milind Anna Kamble condemned the alleged lathi-charge on demonstrators and said peaceful protests should not be met with force. He demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the current situation. Kamble warned that if the Centre failed to act, the country's youth would intensify their agitation and "vote the government out of power."

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The party alleged that Wangchuk, who had been on a prolonged hunger strike over his demands, was arrested instead of being engaged in dialogue. It also criticised the police action against a march heading towards Parliament, accusing the government of attempting to crush democratic protests.

Hundreds of students, youth activists and party workers participated in the demonstration. Youth leaders Adv. Amol Matele and Vaibhav Gadhave warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government continued what they described as the suppression of democratic rights.

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