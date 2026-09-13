BMC Tightens Festival Ad Norms As Lakhs Expected On Mumbai Streets For Ganeshotsav, Navratri | Canva AI

Mumbai: With lakhs of devotees expected to take to Mumbai’s streets during Ganeshotsav and upcoming Navratri festival, the BMC has warned mandals and advertisers against putting up commercial advertisements or hoardings that obstruct pedestrians or traffic.

The directive comes as the civic administration steps up its ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign, aimed at making footpaths and roads more accessible and safer for pedestrians. BMC chief Ashwini Bhide appealed to citizens, festival mandals and other stakeholders to ensure that celebrations do not compromise pedestrian movement.

Under the guidelines, mandals have been advised not to display advertisements promoting gutkha and tobacco products or other prohibited goods.

Commercial advertisements by donors can be displayed on the vertical sections of traditional entrance gates, while the upper horizontal section can carry a “Heartfelt Welcome to Devotees” message. Mandals have also been encouraged to use advertising spaces for social and civic-awareness messages.

Digital screens measuring up to 10 ft by 10 ft may be installed for public-interest, health-related and commercial messages, subject to obtaining No Objection Certificates from the Traffic Department and the local police station.

The BMC has also made it clear that the rules will not end with the festivities. Mandals must remove their advertising boards themselves during the festival period and by the day after immersion at the latest.

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“Advertising must be carried out in a disciplined manner without compromising the religious and social character of public festivals or obstructing pedestrians,” the civic administration said.

Bhide has directed the civic administration and licensing department to strictly enforce the advertising norms prescribed for Ganeshotsav and Navratri and remove obstructive boards immediately.

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