Ganeshotsav 2026: Mumbai Police Mobilise 17,000 Personnel For Mega Security Deployment | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have deployed around 17,000 police personnel, including senior officers, for security arrangements during Ganeshotsav 2026, to ensure that citizens celebrate the festival safely and without fear.

The security deployment includes seven Additional Commissioners of Police, 37 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), along with 2,650 police officers and 14,150 police personnel.

In addition to the regular force, adequate security arrangements have been made at key locations across the city. State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Riot Control Teams and Home Guards have also been deployed as part of the security arrangements.

The Mumbai Police have made separate security plans for the Ganesh idol immersion day, when large crowds are expected across the city. Additional personnel will be deployed at sensitive locations and along major immersion routes.

The police have appealed to citizens to remain alert and exercise restraint, particularly at crowded places, and to cooperate with police personnel deployed for security.

Citizens have also been advised to immediately inform the police if they notice any unattended or suspicious object. For immediate police assistance, citizens can contact the Mumbai Police Helpline at 100 or 112.

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