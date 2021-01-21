BMC starts rapid antigen tests at health clubs in G North ward

Civic health officials of the G North ward, which covers localities of Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar, have started conducting rapid antigen tests at the health clubs in this ward. In order to curb the infection rate in G North, health officials of this ward have been conducting rapid tests since last November.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant Municipal Commissioner and ward officer, had told FPJ to keep a check on the number of asymptomatic patients, civic officials in this ward are conducting random tests at various public spaces like markets, restaurants and industrial estates. Dighavkar also pointed out, the rate of testing has been the same since it was when the pandemic was at its peak.

After reporting lower number of daily cases in January, the G North ward showed a slight spike in the daily number of cases in January, however civic officials had assured there's nothing to worry and the fluctuating number of cases is a result of testing being carried out in this ward.

Rapid testing at gyms started from January 20 and will continue till January 28. Civic officials stated total 44 people were tested between January 20 and 21 and zero positive cases have been reported so far.

“Those visiting gyms also have a heavy risk of infecting themselves, so we have decided to conduct testing camps in these places as well” a civic health official of this ward told FPJ. The official mentioned, in the next one week, rapid testing would be carried out in approximately 20 gyms.

“We have our own mobile vans which are visiting the gyms and carrying out the tests over there” the official added.

Presently G North has 321 active cases and a doubling period of 560 days.