BMC Seeks Mumbai Traffic Police's Help To Curb Illegal Debris Dumping; Requests CCTV Installation

BMC headquarters | File

Mumbai: After witnessing frequent incidents of illegal dumping of debris in Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Deonar, Govandi, Trombay, the BMC has now rushed to Mumbai Traffic Police for help. The ward official of M East has requested the Deputy police commissioner (DCP- traffic) to install CCTV on such locations and take stringent action against vehicles illegally dumping debris on roads.

'A costly affair for BMC'

Alka Sasane, assistant municipal commissioner of M East in her letter to Raju Bhujbal, DCP (eastern suburb - traffic) said, "We have received several complaints of debris being frequently dumped illegally on main roads in Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Deonar, Govandi, Trombay area. Thus, affecting traffic in these areas. We penalised the culprits if we found dumpers throwing debris on the road. However, such unauthorised unloading of dumpers is mostly done during late night. It becomes a costly affair for the BMC to clean this mess regularly."

The M East ward has traced some of the frequent locations where debris is dumped illegally. The locations are near the major nullah on JM link road at Indian Oil Nagar, Mankhurd Service road and Agarwadi Signal on Sion-Panvel highway, near SMS biomedical waste disposal company in Mankhurd. Sasane has requested DCP (traffic) to instruct his officials in the eastern suburbs to take stringent action against the vehicles illegal dumping of debris. She has also requested to install CCTVs at these locations so that action can be taken against those causing nuisance.

BMC's struggle to stop illegal dumping of debris

Currently, there are more than 6,000 construction sites in the city. Since the last few years, the BMC has been struggling to prevent illegal dumping of debris on roads. Especially during nights, construction debris is dumped on roads by unknown people. Special squads are formed at ward level to keep an eye on such illegal activities in their respective wards. P North ward had already imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on 50 such vehicles in Malad areas and also requested the state transport commissioner to cancel registration on these vehicles in October.