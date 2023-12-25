 Mumbai: BMC Slaps ₹2 Lakh Penalty On Contractor For Negligence In Sion-Panvel Highway Cleaning; Show Cause Notice Issued
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File

Mumbai: The BMC issued a show-cause notice and imposed a penalty of Rs. 2 lakh on a contractor for negligence in cleaning the Sion-Panvel highway and Mankhurd Junction to Vashi Toll Naka on Monday. An FIR was also registered against an unknown person for dumping debris on the road. The area was promptly cleaned by deploying extra manpower and machinery.

The additional municipal commissioner, Sudhakar Shinde, took this action during an inspection in the jurisdiction of M-east ward. The leave of the assistant engineer of the ward was immediately canceled after the Mankhurd Junction to Vashi Naka area was found uncleaned. Additionally, a show-cause notice was issued to a contractor who failed to clean the Sion-Panvel highway with a mechanical sweeping machine, and he was also penalized Rs. 2 lakh.

"Approximately five dumpers of debris were collected from the roadside, and an FIR was registered against an unknown person," said Alka Sasane, assistant municipal commissioner of M-east ward. Shinde had earlier sent a show-cause notice to a senior civic official of BMC's Solid Waste Management department on December 11 for unclean roads on the western express highway.

article-image
