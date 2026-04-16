BMC Hikes Auditorium Rent By 5%; Shiv Sena Requests To Suspend Hike, Says 'Will Cause Financial Strain On Marathi Theatre' |

Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) increasing theatre and auditorium rental charges in Mumbai by 5 per cent annually from April 1, the move has been strongly opposed by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which has demanded a reconsideration of the order.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the hike is set to vary depending on venue size and seating capacity. Moreover, these charges are set to continue increasing by 5 per cent every year going forward, the report added.

Shiv Sena Urges to Reconsider Decision

Eknath Shinde-led Sena leader Amey Ghole also submitted a memorandum to the Honourable Commissioner requesting reconsideration of the recent rent hike for auditoriums.

In the letter, he wrote: "Information has been received from the Municipal Corporation that the rent of theatres has been increased from April 1. The Marathi Theatre Council, as well as various theatre producers, artists, and cultural sector-related entities, have expressed strong displeasure regarding the said rent increase and have also submitted representations in this regard."

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"However, as per the demand received, it is my humble request that the decision to increase the rent of theatres be immediately postponed. We hope for a positive decision regarding this."

In addition to this, he added that the rent hike is likely to cause financial strain on Marathi theatre, emerging artists, and small theatre groups, potentially impacting cultural activities.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Defends 5% Hike Decision

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajit Kumar Ambi defended the rent hike, saying that earlier the civic body was planning to raise rents by 10 per cent, however, after due consideration, only a 5 per cent hike was implemented. The Deputy Municipal Commissioner cited inflation as the reason for the hike, adding that even during the pandemic, no increase was imposed.

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