BMC Shake-Up: Mumbai Civic Body Commissioner Ashwini Bhide Orders Key Transfers Within 15 Days Of Taking Charge |

Mumbai: In a swift administrative overhaul, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Bhide initiated a series of key transfers across the civic body within just 15 days of assuming office.

According to reports, several Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and officers from the engineering cadre have been reassigned as part of the reshuffle aimed at streamlining governance and improving efficiency in Mumbai’s civic administration.

Among the key changes, Deputy Chief Engineer cadre officer Jitendra Ghorade has been appointed as the full-time Assistant Commissioner of the B Ward. Meanwhile, the current B Ward Assistant Commissioner, Yogesh Desai, has been transferred to the D Ward, as reported by Marathi news portal Lokshahi.

In another key move, Santosh Salunkhe, who was serving as Assistant Commissioner in the C Ward, has also been shifted to the D Ward. In addition to his new posting, he has been given charge of the city’s encroachment removal department, a critical portfolio in Mumbai’s urban management.

The reshuffle also includes the appointment of Alka Sasane, Assistant Commissioner from the market department, who has been assigned additional charge in the C Ward.

Officials noted that this is not the first round of transfers under Bhide’s leadership. Earlier, four Assistant Commissioners were reassigned soon after she took charge. The latest round further expands the scope of administrative changes within the civic body.

According to the report, quoting sources within the BMC, the transfers are part of a broader effort to strengthen accountability and ensure better coordination across departments. The changes come at a crucial time as the civic body prepares to tackle key urban challenges, including infrastructure projects, monsoon preparedness, and encroachment issues.

The rapid pace of these decisions signals a proactive approach by the new commissioner, with a focus on administrative efficiency and on-ground implementation. Such reshuffles are often seen as a way to bring fresh momentum to governance by placing officers in roles best suited to their experience and expertise.

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