Maharashtra Government Reshuffles 10 Senior IAS Officers, Ashwini Bhide Appointed New BMC Commissioner

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Soon after the conclusion of the state legislature session, the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis carried out a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring around 10 senior IAS officers across key departments.

Tukaram Mundhe Appointed Disaster Management Secretary

In a notable move, Tukaram Mundhe, who had taken tough action against irregularities in the Disability Welfare Department, has been appointed Secretary, Disaster Management. His tenure was marked by efforts to curb bogus institutions.

Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), replacing Bhushan Gagrani, who retired on March 31. She has been asked to take charge immediately.

Lokesh Chandra Posted as Additional Chief Secretary to CM

In another key change, Lokesh Chandra, former CMD of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

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Among other transfers, Vikas Chandra Rastogi has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary (Financial Reforms), while Vinita Vaid Singhal has been moved as Principal Secretary, Soil and Water Conservation. Parimal Singh will serve as Secretary (Agriculture).

Further, Lahu Mali has been appointed Managing Director of Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project Ltd, Manik Gursal as Secretary, Disability Welfare, and Prerna Deshbhratar as Commissioner of Fisheries, Mumbai. Prithviraj B P has been named Municipal Commissioner of Vasai-Virar.

The reshuffle underscores the government’s continued focus on administrative realignment and governance efficiency, with transfers involving key positions including commissioners and senior Secretary-level officers.

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