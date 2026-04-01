British Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel Under Suspicious Circumstances During IPL Coverage

A British broadcast engineer who had come to the city for coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches has died under suspicious circumstances, police said on Tuesday. |

Mumbai: A British broadcast engineer who had come to the city for coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches has died under suspicious circumstances, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Jan William Langford (76), a UK national.

Found Unconscious at Trident Hotel

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Pravin Mundhe, Langford, who was working as a broadcast engineer with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for IPL coverage, was found unconscious at the Trident Hotel on the morning of March 30. “He was rushed to Bombay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A post-mortem has been conducted. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found,” Mundhe said.

Langford had been staying at the hotel since March 24. On the night of March 29, he returned to his room (No. 2715) after completing his work. However, when hotel staff attempted to contact him the following morning and received no response, they used a master key to enter the room. He was found lying unconscious on the floor.

Accidental Death Report Registered

The hotel’s in-house doctor was immediately called, and Langford was shifted to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Marine Drive Police Station. Police said that no foul play is suspected at this stage, and further investigation is underway.

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