'Charlie Kirk Playing Cricket...': Fan Compares PBKS Pacer Ashok Sharma On IPL Debut

Ashok Sharma and Charlie Kirk | X

Chandigarh, March 31: In a light-hearted moment a fan has come up with a post on social media, claiming resemblance between Gujarat Titans debutant Ashok Sharma and Slain American political commentator Charlie Kirk. The social media user shared a pic of the debut player and claimed that Charlie Kirk is playing cricket here in 2026. The comparison surfaced during the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Tuesday.

The internet user shared the post and said, "We got Charlie Kirk playing cricket in 2026," along with crying emojis. The post quickly went viral on social media and the internet users started reacting to the viral post. They also found striking resemblance of the cricketer with Charlie Kirk.

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Who Is Ashok Sharma?

Fast bowler Ashok Sharma made his IPL debut for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings and finished with a figure of 31/1 in 3 overs he bowled during the game. He is also known as "Raftaar Singh" as he bowls at a speed of 140-150 kmph and also impressed in the domestic cricket, especially in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Read Also From Ashok Sharma To Cooper Connolly - Check All Debutants From PBKS VS GT IPL 2026 Clash

Charlie Kirk Assassination

American political commentator and Turning USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated after being shot on September 10, 2025. The shooting incident took place during the speech at an outdoor "American Comeback Tour" which was held at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. A 22-year-old man identified as Tyler Robinson has been arrested and charged with capital murder.