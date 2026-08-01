BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide Chairs Review Meeting On Citywide Cleanliness Drive Following HC Directives |

Mumbai: Following the High Court's directives to maintain cleanliness across the city, a review meeting of all departments was held on Saturday at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

BMC reviews cleanliness drive

During the meeting, the BMC announced a more comprehensive and effective cleanliness plan aimed at improving sanitation across the Greater Mumbai area.

The plan focuses on increasing visible cleanliness, preventing open dumping of waste, and permanently eliminating Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs). As part of the initiative, special attention will also be given to markets, main roads, footpaths, public places, vacant plots, seashores, drainage channels, and areas surrounding other water bodies. Surveillance of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) will also be strengthened through CCTV cameras.

Strict action against violations

Moreover, Bhide directed officials to take strict punitive action against those found littering or violating cleanliness norms. She also instructed civic officials to remove all types of encroachments, particularly those on footpaths near schools, hospitals, railway stations, metro stations, bus stops, and markets, to ensure pedestrian accessibility.

The Municipal Commissioner further directed that all unauthorised constructions should be demolished and that, under no circumstances, should illegal structures be regularised.

"Measures should be taken to address issues causing traffic bottlenecks on major routes. Additionally, complaints received on the Municipal Corporation's 'MARG' app should be resolved on a priority basis," Bhide said during the meeting.

Subsequently, the review meeting of all departments followed after the Bombay High Court expressed serious concern over garbage dumping across Mumbai, including around several heritage sites, saying it had "grave doubt" whether the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) "Swachh Mumbai, Sundar Mumbai" campaign was being effectively implemented.

The court has also given the civic body nearly seven days to clear all garbage accumulation around prominent heritage sites, warning that the concerned ward officers would be held responsible if the situation was not improved at the earliest.

Senior officials attend meeting

Meanwhile, the meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavgare, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr Avinash Dhakne, Joint Commissioner (Vigilance) Dr M. Devender Singh, Deputy Commissioner (Municipal Commissioner's Office) Prashant Gaikwad, along with Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, department heads, and other senior officials.

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