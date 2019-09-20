BMC collects 1.8 lakh for illegally-parked 52 buses, 13 trucks

Mumbai: The BMC has taken action against drivers of 52 private buses and 13 trucks for parking their vehicles in the 'No Parking Zone'. The BMC had already announced 61 authorised parkings at reasonable charges for the heavy vehicles at 24 BEST depots and 37 bus terminals, which are the authorised parking lots in the city.

Even after the announcment of the authorised parkings, private buses and trucks were found parked in G South, N ward and K East wards. On Thursday, the BMC colleted Rs1,80,000 as penalty from the drivers of 52 buses and 13 truck drivers.

Recently, the BMC designated five important routes in the city, which were announced as ‘No Parking’ areas by the civic authority. Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had directed the ward officers to initiate action against violators on the five designated areas.