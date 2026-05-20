BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Conducts Surprise Inspections Across South Mumbai, Reviews Pest Control & Monsoon Preparedness | X/mybmc

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Wednesday carried out a surprise inspection across several civic facilities, police stations, pumping stations and municipal establishments in south Mumbai as part of a review of public services, pest control systems and monsoon preparedness measures. The inspection covered locations in the city division’s A, C and D wards, along with parts of the G South ward.

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Bhide Visits Pesticide Stations, Sewage Disposal Stations; Reviews Work

In the A ward, Bhide visited Mumbai’s nearly 100-year-old pesticide control station located on Mint Road, along with the A-2 road repair and storage station and a sewage disposal station. In the C ward, she inspected the road repair and storage station as well as a student study room at S.K. Patil Garden on Kamalbai Girls’ School Road.

In the D ward, the Commissioner reviewed facilities at Nana Chowk and a pesticide station, while in the G South ward she inspected the crucial Love Grove Stormwater Pumping Station in Worli, which plays a key role in preventing flooding during the monsoon season.

During the visit, Bhide closely examined various machines and equipment used for pesticide and rodent control operations. Officials and staff members demonstrated the functioning of the equipment, following which the Commissioner reviewed the overall operations at the facilities.

BMC Chief Checks Staff Attendance At Work Stations

She also checked staff attendance registers and inspected administrative functioning at the stations. Bhide interacted directly with employees, sanitation workers, pest control staff and local citizens during the inspection tour and listened to their concerns and operational challenges.

The Commissioner instructed civic officials to treat complaints received through the MARG (Management and Redressal of Grievances) application with utmost seriousness and ensure immediate resolution of issues raised by citizens. She also stressed that officers and employees should work proactively and take personal initiative while addressing public complaints and maintaining civic infrastructure.

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Senior Civic Officials Accompany BMC Chief During Inspection

Senior civic officials who accompanied the inspection included Deputy Commissioner (Division 1) Chanda Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner (Division 2) Prashant Sapkale, Deputy Commissioner (Municipal Commissioner’s Office) Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Commissioner of A Ward Gajanana Bellale, Assistant Commissioner of C Ward Alka Sasane and Assistant Commissioner of D Ward Santosh Salunkhe, along with other officials and employees.

The inspections come as the BMC intensifies monsoon preparedness efforts across Mumbai ahead of the upcoming rainy season, with special focus on drainage systems, pest control and civic response mechanisms.

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