Mumbai: BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Conducts Surprise Inspection Across Western Suburbs, Orders Action On Site Cleanliness Lapses

BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide inspects civic cleanliness across Mumbai, orders action against contractors | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, April 22: Various infrastructure projects are currently underway across the city by different authorities. However, it has been observed that contractors are failing to maintain cleanliness standards at work sites, with construction materials often left unattended for extended periods.

Taking serious note of these lapses, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed officials to issue immediate notices to such contractors to ensure strict compliance with hygiene and site management norms.

🔹Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Mrs. Ashwini Bhide conducted a surprise inspection early this morning in the western suburbs, covering administrative wards H-East, H-West, K-East, K-West, and K-South. During the visit, she reviewed sanitation workers' chowkies,… pic.twitter.com/WfFciz2YNK — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 22, 2026

Surprise inspection across suburbs

Bhide conducted an early Wednesday morning surprise inspection across Mumbai’s western suburbs, reviewing cleanliness and civic maintenance across multiple wards and key public locations.

During the visit, she examined ongoing road-cleaning work near Dharmashala Chowki and in front of the Government Polytechnic at Kherwadi in Bandra West.

She also inspected the Western Express Highway, the Church Road–Marol stretch, the parking facility along Guru Govind Singh Marg in Andheri East, the JB Road Metro Station chowki, and Savitribai Phule Udyan in the Marol area.

Focus on sanitation and monitoring

Bhide stressed the need to strengthen early morning cleanliness drives across all civic wards. She directed that debris and waste on road dividers, junctions, roadside areas, and open spaces be immediately cleared and properly disposed of.

Bhide also instructed zonal Deputy Commissioners and ward-level Assistant Commissioners to conduct daily early morning visits to solid waste management chowkis to personally verify sanitation work and ensure that visible garbage on roads is removed without delay.

Coordination and accountability

Multiple infrastructure projects undertaken by various government agencies have posed challenges to maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Bhide directed ward officials to strengthen coordination among themselves and with other authorities to improve the visibility of cleanliness across Mumbai.

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She noted that modern sweeping machines are being deployed for road cleaning and instructed that civic officials must remain present on-site during such operations to ensure proper execution. Bhide also mandated that every road be washed at least once a week.

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