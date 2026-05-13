BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Conducts Surprise Inspection At Kanjurmarg Waste Management Project In Mumbai To Review Odour-Control Measures

BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Conducts Surprise Inspection At Kanjurmarg Waste Project In Mumbai To Review Odour-Control Measures |

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide carried out an early morning surprise inspection of the Kanjurmarg solid waste management project on Wednesday to review the various measures being implemented to prevent foul smell and improve waste-processing operations at the site.

During the nearly 90-minute visit, Bhide inspected key sections of the large-scale waste management facility and took stock of the functioning of different waste treatment and environmental control systems. She also issued instructions regarding operational improvements and efficiency enhancement.

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The commissioner visited the waste segregation centre, composting plant, waste-to-energy facility and the bio-reactor landfill area as part of the inspection. Civic officials briefed her on the measures currently being adopted to minimise odour affecting nearby residential areas.

According to the BMC, bio-enzyme-based liquid is being sprayed regularly on garbage to reduce foul smell. Additionally, a misting system has been installed around waste unloading and processing areas to spray aromatic solutions. Officials informed that 11 misting cannon systems are operational across the project site for odour control.

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Bhide also reviewed the civic body’s helpline service launched to address complaints related to foul smell from residents living near the Kanjurmarg facility.

Large-Scale Waste Management Underway At Kanjurmarg

Spread across nearly 118 hectares, or around 292 acres, the Kanjurmarg project is one of Mumbai’s major solid waste management facilities. At present, nearly 5,200 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste are processed daily through scientifically managed bio-reactor technology, while another 1,000 metric tonnes are treated using composting methods for manure production.

Officials said methane gas generated during the waste decomposition process is partially used for electricity generation within the project. Excess methane is scientifically burnt to reduce environmental impact and prevent hazardous emissions.

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As part of environmental safety measures, soil covering techniques are also being used over waste layers to minimise direct exposure to air and prevent the spread of foul smell and gases. The commissioner inspected these systems and directed officials to maintain strict monitoring of environmental safeguards.

Senior BMC officials, including Deputy Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad and Deputy Commissioner for Solid Waste Management Kiran Dighavkar, were present during the inspection. The visit comes amid ongoing concerns raised by residents in surrounding areas regarding odour and environmental issues linked to the Kanjurmarg waste processing facility.

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