Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Strong Measures To Curb Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Odour, Pushes Waste-To-Energy Project

Mumbai, April 29: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed authorities to implement more effective measures to control foul odour emanating from the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, providing relief to residents in the surrounding areas.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Mantralaya, Shinde instructed officials to intensify odour-control mechanisms, including increased use of bio-enzyme spraying and better monitoring systems.

Senior officials from the Urban Development Department and Ashwini Bhide, Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), were present at the meeting.

Waste site handles 6,200 tonnes daily

The Kanjurmarg waste processing facility handles nearly 6,200 tonnes of garbage daily through methods such as landfilling, composting and waste segregation. Officials informed that around 190 million metric tonnes of waste have been processed at the site so far.

Highlighting residents’ concerns, Shinde emphasised strict compliance with directives issued by the Bombay High Court regarding odour control and environmental safeguards.

He called for expanding measures such as bio-enzyme spraying, soil layering, landfill gas management systems and misting techniques to reduce the impact of foul smell in nearby residential areas.

Green buffer and relocation plan

In a significant move, the Deputy Chief Minister also directed the large-scale plantation of bamboo within the dumping ground premises. The initiative aims to develop a dense green buffer zone that can help absorb odour and improve the local environment.

Shinde further instructed that waste processing activities generating strong odour—such as composting and Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) production—should not be carried out near residential zones. Instead, such operations must be shifted to areas located at least 500 metres away from inhabited localities to safeguard public health.

Also Watch:

Waste-to-energy project pushed

Emphasising long-term solutions, Shinde called for immediate action on a waste-to-energy project at the site. He directed the BMC to examine all technical aspects and expedite the implementation of the project, which is expected to convert waste into electricity while reducing landfill burden.

The directions come amid growing complaints from residents about persistent foul smell and environmental concerns in the Kanjurmarg area.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/