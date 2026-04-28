Bombay HC Orders Real-Time Emission Monitoring At Kanjurmarg Dumping Site; BMC Warns Closure Risky

Bombay High Court seeks urgent pollution checks at Kanjurmarg dumping ground | File Photo

Mumbai, April 27: The Bombay High Court on Monday expressed serious concern over pollution and foul odour emanating from the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to undertake real-time monitoring, including emission of methane gas, and submit a detailed report.

The court stressed that the issue has serious public health implications for lakhs of residents in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

Court identifies two immediate concerns

A bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Aarti Sathe pointed out that there are two main concerns which need to be tackled immediately – emission of foul smell between 1 am to 6 am and emission of methane gas, as reflected in a study published by University of California, LA.

Judges had visited site earlier

The judges had visited the dumping site on April 25 to understand the grievance raised in a petition by Kannamwar Co-Op. Hsg. Soc. Association Ltd, raising concerns over persistent foul odour, emission of gases and health risks faced by residents living near the dumping ground.

Impact spreads across eastern suburbs

Highlighting the scale of the problem, the court noted that the emissions were impacting not only densely populated Kannamwar Nagar, but also nearby areas of Mulund, Vikhroli and Bhandup. “It cannot be that continuous emission of pollution affecting such a large population can at all be accepted,” the bench observed.

Methane emissions raise alarm

The judges also raised alarm over methane emissions, referring to a study by the University of California, Los Angeles, cited in news reports. “Methane is stated to be dangerous not only to the environment but also to the health of the citizens,” the court said.

The bench underscored the need for scientific, real-time monitoring of emissions, particularly methane, which is odourless. “We won’t come to know. It is odourless. It is not good for health at all,” the court noted.

Why only at night, asks HC

It also questioned why the foul odour was predominantly experienced at night. “We want to understand why it happens only at night – between 1 am and 6 am,” the bench said, directing authorities to undertake a focused study during these hours.

Daily monitoring ordered

Directing immediate action, the court ordered day-to-day monitoring of pollution levels between 1 am and 6 am, with findings to be placed on record by way of an affidavit before the next hearing.

Further, the court directed that a site-specific display board indicating levels of different gases be installed at the dumping ground in consultation with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board within one month.

Earlier warning on closure

During the hearing last week, the HC had warned the BMC to take immediate steps to mitigate air pollution and odour emission from the site or it would direct closure of the site.

BMC cites waste crisis risk

An affidavit was filed by the BMC warning that nearly 90% of Mumbai’s solid waste is processed at the Kanjurmarg facility, and any closure would have catastrophic consequences. Officials said the city would be unable to lift garbage in the absence of an alternative site, leading to severe public health risks.

The corporation also flagged major financial implications, noting that the facility is operated under a contract valid until 2036, and premature termination could expose it to substantial liabilities.

Relocation not feasible now

On relocation, authorities said a High-Level Committee has ruled out shifting the facility at this stage. The Kanjurmarg site was identified as the most suitable location in 2003 and approved by the Supreme Court, subject to environmental compliance. Developing a new facility elsewhere would take 7–8 years.

Also Watch:

Short-term relief measures suggested

Meanwhile, the committee has recommended short-term measures, including increased bio-enzyme spraying, expanded misting systems, improved landfill covering, mobile odour monitoring, and higher deodorant use during winter evenings. The matter has been kept for further hearing on May 7.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/