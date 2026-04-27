Bombay HC Judges Conduct Surprise Two-Hour Inspection Of Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Over Foul Smell And Methane Emissions | File Photo

Mumbai: Following a suprise two hours inspection by the Bombay High court judges at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground on Saturday, where they observed a strong foul smell from the dump site, an affidavit will be submitted by the BMC's solid waste management department on Monday to the HC on the steps taken on methane gas emissions and provide relief to the affected residents. A hearing also scheduled at 3 pm, where the petitioners will submit a report on methane gas.

HC's Serious Concern Over Casual Approach

The visit came a day after the bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe expressed serious concern over what it termed a “casual” approach by authorities despite mounting evidence of environmental and health risks. The HC also cautioned the state government and the BMC that it may order closure of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground if urgent and effective steps are not taken to address pollution and hazardous emissions at the site.

Satish Yevle, a resident of Vikhroli and a petitioner said, "Justice Kulkarni from the High Court bench conducted a 2-hour inspection of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground along with BMC officials and lawyers. During the visit, it was observed that there is a strong foul smell coming from the dumping site. Accordingly, the judge instructed him to bring the issue of the foul smell to his attention. The judge directed that necessary measures should be taken to control the odor, and also asked for a report on methane gas to be submitted in court on Monday."

Uncertainty Over Relocation Direction

Yevle added that during the entire two-hour visit, the judge mainly focused on controlling the smell, based on which, the petitioners lawyer felt that there is some uncertainty about how serious the court is regarding relocating the dumping ground. "However, further direction will be decided in Monday's hearing," Yevle said.

Yevle said that in the "UCLA's Laws STOP Methane Project" report which spotlights 2025's top 25 Methane Plumes Landfills, marks the Kanjurmarg dumping ground at 12th spot. The authorities should not ignore the basic enviornment rule that a dumping ground should be a minimum of 5 km away from direct residential area.

Citizens Group Writes to CM Fadnavis

Meanwhile, a citizens group from Vikhroli 'Shivsagar Yuvak Krida Mandal' has written to CM Devendra Fadnavis demanding urgent attention to the continuous and serious public health crisis faced by residents of Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, and Bhandup due to the persistent operation of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, despite repeated complaints, sustained citizen protests, and clear High court observations.

"Over the years of protest, culminating into 14,000 signatures, despite judicial orders, the situation on the ground remains unchanged, with citizens continuing to suffer from foul odour, mosquito infestation, and significant health hazards affecting daily life. Bombay HC, in its observation dated 24 April 2026, described the site as the “worst dumping ground” and strongly remarked that “It is high time that we value human lives."

The letter states that it is important to highlight that this issue directly engages Article 21 of the Constitution of India the Right to Life, which includes the right to a clean, healthy, and dignified environment. Continued exposure to toxic air, methane emissions, and unhygienic conditions is a direct violation of this fundamental right.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/