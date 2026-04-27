Mumbai Street Crime Sees Worrying Surge In Q1 2026 With Theft, Robbery, And Chain Snatching Cases Rising Significantly | FPJ photo

Mumbai: Street crime in Mumbai has shown a worrying upward trend in the first quarter of 2026, with significant increases reported in theft, robbery, chain snatching, and motor vehicle theft compared to the same period last year. The data, released by the Mumbai Police for January to March 2026, highlights a surge in property-related crimes, even as law enforcement agencies continue to demonstrate strong detection performance.

Theft Cases Rise Sharply

According to official statistics, theft cases have risen sharply, from 1,397 incidents recorded in the first quarter of 2025 to 1,621 cases in 2026, an increase of 224 cases. However, police were able to solve 522 of these cases this year, compared to 442 cases last year, reflecting a modest improvement in detection.

Motor vehicle theft has also seen an uptick, with 580 cases registered in the first three months of 2026, up from 540 during the same period in 2025. Of these, 287 cases have been successfully detected.

Robbery and Dacoity Increases

Robbery cases have increased from 74 in 2025 to 90 in 2026. Notably, the detection rate remains exceptionally high, with police solving 88 out of the 90 reported cases, underscoring effective investigative efforts. Similarly, incidents of dacoity have risen from 2 last year to 6 this year, with a 100% detection rate maintained by the police.

Chain snatching cases have also edged upward, from 21 incidents in 2025 to 25 in 2026, with 23 of the cases solved this year. In contrast, general snatching incidents have declined from 52 to 38, though detection has improved significantly, with 34 cases solved compared to 31 last year.

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A marginal decline has been observed in house break-ins (HBT), which dropped from 257 cases in 2025 to 234 in 2026. Despite this reduction, the detection rate for such crimes remains relatively lower compared to other categories.

Overall, while the rise in reported crimes presents a cause for concern, Mumbai Police have managed to maintain and in some cases improve their detection rates. Particularly in chain snatching (92% detection) and robbery (98% detection), the force has demonstrated strong operational efficiency.

The data suggests that although property-related crimes are increasing in the city, proactive policing and swift investigations are helping in bringing offenders to justice, thereby maintaining a degree of deterrence.

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