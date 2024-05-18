 BMC Cancels Planned Water-Cut At Andheri
BMC Cancels Planned Water-Cut At Andheri

There will be no water cuts or disruption in supply that was earlier announced in Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri and Vile Parle areas, said the BMC on Friday.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE | PTI

Mumbai: The BMC has cancelled the maintanence work on a pipeline to be undertaken on May 22, at Andheri East. So, there will be no water cuts or disruption in supply that was earlier announced in Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri and Vile Parle areas, said the BMC on Friday. 

The BMC had earlier planned essential maintenance work in the K East ward of Andheri (East). This operation entails the connection of two main water channels: a 1500 mm diameter water channel and a new 1200 mm diameter water channel (known as the Parle outlet). The work will be carried out from Sawant Marg and Cardinal Gracious Marg Junction to Cardinal Gracious Marg and Sahar Marg Junction. 

The work was expected to take 16 hours, so the civic body had announced no water supply or water cuts in some of the areas in Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri and Vile Parle on May 22 & 23. However, the work has been cancelled for technical reasons, so there will be no water cuts these days, said BMC. 

