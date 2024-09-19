BMC Begins Work On 21-Km Thane-Mulund Water Tunnel

BMC | Representative Image/ FPJ

The BMC has embarked on an ambitious project to construct a 21-kilometre water conveyance tunnel connecting Yevai and Kasheli in Thane to Mulund in the eastern suburbs.

This new tunnel will enhance the water supply infrastructure, while the existing pipeline network will serve as a backup. The project will be executed in two phases, with an estimated budget of approximately Rs4,500 crore. The work order was recently issued and the construction of the tunnel will start within a month, a civic official said.

The project connecting Kasheli to Mulund is set to complement the ongoing expansion of the Mumbai-Nashik highway. In addition to this link, the BMC will also construct a water tunnel from the Yevai Reservoir to Kasheli (Bhiwandi). In March, the BMC’s water supply project department issued a tender for the construction of a 14-km tunnel from Yevai to Kasheli and a 7-km segment from Kasheli to Mulund. After nearly seven months, the civic body has appointed a contractor to commence construction. The completion of both tunnels is expected to take six to seven years. This new infrastructure will not only have greater capacity but will also be designed to minimise the risk of leakages and contamination.

The project has been allocated Rs 350 crore in the 2024-25 budget.

“The existing pipelines, being at ground level, are susceptible to damage from various ongoing development projects in Mumbai and Thane. By constructing the tunnel 110 metres underground, we significantly reduce the risk of bursts,” another official said.

In addition, the BMC is also considering the construction of major underground tunnels connecting key areas including Marol and Mahim, Malabar Hill and Cross Maidan, Veravali and Yari Road, and Gundavili and Bhandup Complex. Two smaller tunnels are also planned to link Powai, Veravali and Ghatkopar.

Currently, the BMC supplies 3,900 million litres of water daily from lakes in Thane and Nashik through an extensive pipeline network.