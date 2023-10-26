 BMC Approves List of 32,000 Hawkers for City Trade; Elections for New Vending Committee Await State Approval
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Approves List of 32,000 Hawkers for City Trade; Elections for New Vending Committee Await State Approval

BMC Approves List of 32,000 Hawkers for City Trade; Elections for New Vending Committee Await State Approval

The hawkers' union had demanded the cancellation of the list and a fresh survey, citing the presence of 2.5 lakh hawkers in the city.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
BMC Approves List of 32,000 Hawkers for City Trade; Elections for New Vending Committee Await State Approval | File Photo

Mumbai: The town vending committee (TVC) approved a list of 32,000 hawkers who can carry out their trade in the city on Thursday. This voter list will now be submitted to the state Labour commissioner to conduct an election for the new TVC. The list has been awaiting approval since January.

Demand by hawkers' union

The hawkers' union had demanded the cancellation of the list and a fresh survey, citing the presence of 2.5 lakh hawkers in the city. However, the civic authorities decided to proceed with their list of eligible hawkers. Dayashankar Singh, President of Azad Hawkers Union, who attended the meeting, said, "On one hand, BMC distributes loans for 1.5 lakh hawkers under the central government scheme, while they have finalised a list of only 32 thousand hawkers. What will BMC do with other hawkers who are not on the voter's list? It is not clear yet."

"The committee approved the draft of the voter list. This list will be sent to the state labour commissioner to conduct an election for the hawkers' representative for the town vending committee. The Labour commissioner will decide the program of the election," said the civic official. The hawker policy was formulated to provide designated places for eligible hawkers.

The TVC guides the implementation of the hawker's policy. The committee is led by the BMC chief and seven zonal committees, which also include representatives from various BMC departments, traffic, police, and members of the hawker association.

Each committee comprises 20 members, with 8 members being hawkers' representatives.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Civic Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Hawkers Following Citizens' Campaign
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: RPF Constable's Shooting Spree Unveils Troubling Motive And Family...

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: RPF Constable's Shooting Spree Unveils Troubling Motive And Family...

Mumbai Crime: Actor's House Help Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Over ₹10 Lakh; FIR Registered

Mumbai Crime: Actor's House Help Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Over ₹10 Lakh; FIR Registered

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To MBBS Students Whose Admissions Got Cancelled

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To MBBS Students Whose Admissions Got Cancelled

Maharashtra: Crime Branch Nabs Third Suspect In Solapur Mephedrone Manufacturing Case

Maharashtra: Crime Branch Nabs Third Suspect In Solapur Mephedrone Manufacturing Case

'Shinde-Fadnavis Aim to Govern Maharashtra & Mumbai from Gujarat,' Aaditya Thackeray Asserts

'Shinde-Fadnavis Aim to Govern Maharashtra & Mumbai from Gujarat,' Aaditya Thackeray Asserts