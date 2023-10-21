Mumbai News: Civic Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Hawkers Following Citizens' Campaign | FPJ

Mumbai: Shortly after, the Chandivali Citizens' Welfare Association (CCWA) initiated the #MaazaFootpathMaazaHaq campaign in collaboration with the Free Press Journal as the media partner. The BMC promptly took action against illegal hawkers and cleared encroachments on footpaths on Saturday. A total of 68 hawkers in the Chandivali and Andheri areas faced action. The BMC has also committed to maintaining vigilance in these areas to prevent future encroachments.

Making footpaths accessible to pedestrians

Several footpaths in Chandivali had been encroached upon, leaving no space for pedestrians. In response, residents launched a campaign to remove these encroachments and make the footpaths accessible to pedestrians. Civic authorities took note of the situation and instructed officials from the concerned wards to address the encroachments. Consequently, the L ward (Kurla, Chandivali) and K west (Andheri west) authorities removed illegal fruit and vegetable vendors from the area.

Encroachments in areas such as Nahar Estate in Chandivali, D-Mart, the vicinity near the Fire station, and J.P. Marg in Andheri west were successfully cleared. "During our enforcement action, we observed a few hawkers tailing our vehicle and alerting others in the adjacent area. Consequently, we had to chase away those individuals while taking action," stated a civic official from the L ward. The belongings of the illegal hawkers were confiscated and transferred to the civic warehouse. The operation was led by Senior Inspector (Encroachment Removal) Rajan Gawade, License Inspector Manisha Hande, Johnson, Rajesh Gavai, and Mansoor Syed.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)