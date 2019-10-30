BMC announces water cut in western suburbs

Mumbai: Residents in many areas of the western suburbs will experience water cuts, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be carrying out repair work of the Pali Hill Reservoir inlet (PHR). The 750 mm diameter pipeline was damaged and there was loss hundreds litres of water at the Mahim tunnel. This has impacted the water supply in areas Bandra, Khar and Santacruz west and there will be water cuts on November 1.

The hydraulic department will conduct repair work from 10.00am to 5.00pm. An existing 750 mm inlet will be isolated and a new 750 mm diameter will be replaced due to which there will be no water supply in these areas from 10 am to 5 pm for residents of Kadeshwari, BJ Road, Chapel Road, Perry Road and Pali village, Sherly Rajan Road, Hanuman Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Khar Danda.

BMC has appealed to the citizens to use water sparingly.