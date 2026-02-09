 Blooms Meet Beats: 1.5 Lakh Mumbaikars Flock To 29th Mumbai Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo
Around 1.5 lakh people visited the three-day Mumbai Flower Festival at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden, Byculla, organised by the BMC and Tree Authority. Now in its 29th year, the festival featured a musical instruments theme, with replicas made from flowers and leaves, drawing students, experts, citizens and celebrities.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Mumbai: One and a half lakh Mumbaikars visited the Mumbai Flower Festival, which was held for three consecutive days at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla on behalf of the BMC and the Tree Authority. The Mumbai Flower Festival concluded on Sunday, February 8. This was the 29th year of the festival, and theme was musical instruments.

The Mumbai Flower Festival displayed various vines, spice plants, ornamental flowers and other decorations. People crowded to enjoy the array of fruits, flowers, vegetables, and also to buy fertilizers and tools for the garden.

Every year, the Mumbai Flower Festival is based on a specific concept. This year featured replicas of various musical instruments made from colorful leaves and flowers. Musical instruments like flute, tabla, veena, sitar, mridung, guitar, peti, taal, clarinet, trumpet, saxophone were created from colorful flower decorations.

Students from various schools and colleges in Mumbai, as well as environmentalists and scholars, visited the festival. Actress Varsha Usgaonkar, actor Ranjit were among the celebrities who visited.

