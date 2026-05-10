'Blessed To Have Comforting Shadow Of Love...': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Celebrates Mother's Day With Emotional Tribute To 2 Mothers

Mumbai: On the occasion of Mother's Day 2026, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde shared a heartfelt message dedicated to her mother and mother-in-law, celebrating their love, support and guidance in her life.

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Taking to social media handle on X, the Mayor described a mother as 'love beyond words and an inspiration that never fades.' She said she is truly fortunate to have two motherly figures in her life, adding that while one gave her birth, the other ensured she never felt the absence of a mother after marriage.

She added that she is blessed to have the comforting shadow of love from both mothers. She further praised her mother-in-law and said she supported and cared for her like her own mother. "Her affection and guidance make our house truly feel like a home," she said.

Mother's Day post was also shared by Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar. Taking to his official handle on X, he posted pictures showing the strong bond between his grandmother, Asha Tai and his late father. Parth also shared a special picture with his mother, Sunetra Pawar, making the post even more heartfelt and emotional.

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Mother's Day 2026

Celebrated annually on May 10 every year, Mother's Day is all about honouring the women who shape our lives with unconditional love, endless support, and quiet strength. From comforting hugs and life lessons to cheering us on through every milestone, mothers truly do it all. On Mother's Day, people across the country shared heartfelt messages and gifts for their mothers, making the occasion even more special.

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