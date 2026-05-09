Mother’s Day 2026: Famous Quotes By Bollywood Moms On Love, Parenting & Motherhood | Canva

Mother’s Day 2026 is being celebrated across the world with heartfelt wishes, emotional tributes and beautiful memories dedicated to mothers. Bollywood celebrities too have often opened up about their motherhood journeys, sharing honest, emotional and inspiring thoughts about parenting, children and unconditional love.

From balancing stardom with motherhood to discovering a completely new version of themselves, these Bollywood moms have spoken candidly about the joys and challenges of raising children. Here’s a look at some of the most memorable quotes by Bollywood actresses on motherhood.

Famous Quotes On Motherhood By Bollywood Moms:

Kareena Kapoor Khan: “My time with my child is my time. I don’t need to flaunt it on Instagram. I don’t need to flaunt it in front of the media."

Malaika Arora: “After being a mother, you tend to prioritise things, your child becomes a priority; everything else takes her backseat."

Deepika Padukone: “No matter how much love and efforts you pour into parenting, there is always a little voice telling you that you should be doing better."

Alia Bhatt: “I am here, but my heart is at home because my daughter is at home. It just feels that I am never alone, the thought and the presence of her is always with me."

Madhuri Dixit: “Motherhood didn't break me. It reshaped me. It sharpened my edges and softened my core. Now I love with fire... I know I became myself."

Priyanka Chopra: “My whole existence revolves around her… She is the best thing I've accomplished in my life and represents the best of Nick and me."

Anushka Sharma: “Motherhood changes you completely-from within. It's like discovering the version of yourself."